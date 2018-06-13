Speeding suspect attempts to evade capture by ducking into stranger’s home, police say

A Los Angeles man allegedly took Glendale police on a vehicle pursuit after he was spotted driving through the city at a high rate of speed last Wednesday.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department were in the 4600 block of San Fernando Road at about 4:29 p.m. when they saw a 2003 Mercedes with paper license plates speeding through the area, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department.
She said the officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored the sirens and sped onto the on-ramp for the 5 Freeway.
The pursuit continued for about 10 miles through a residential neighborhood in North Hollywood before Glendale officers decided to stop the chase because of a risk to public safety, according to Lightfoot.
She said the joint helicopter used by the Glendale and Burbank police departments continued to monitor the speeding vehicle until the driver stopped in the 5300 block of Babcock Avenue in North Hollywood and fled from the scene on foot.
The driver was eventually tracked to a home in the 5300 block of Beeman Avenue. Lightfoot said the driver broke into the residence and tried to hide from police underneath an air-conditioning duct in the attic.
He was identified as 33-year-old Karen Gary Melkonyan. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, residential burglary and possession of a fake driver’s license.
Lightfoot said he also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.