Robbery suspect possibly concealed appearance with make-up, Glendale police say

Authorities believe a man wore dark make-up to hide his skin color when he robbed a Glendale Sprint store in August, getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.
The man was clad in an orange safety vest when he entered the store at 2027 Verdugo Blvd. around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 22.
He ordered employees and a customer to the business’s back room and told them to get on the ground.
He proceeded to fill a black trash bag with iPhones and Apple Watches, according to Glendale Police Department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.
No weapon was seen on the man, she added.
He then fled in a mid-2000s gray-colored Toyota Tacoma.
Lightfoot said detectives believe the man was wearing make-up to conceal his appearance based on a description given to officers and analyzing security camera footage.
The man is described as being 35 to 45 years old, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 10 inches and with a medium build.
In addition to the safety vest, he was wearing a gray hoodie with matching gloves, jeans and Green Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-3987.