Man confesses to fatal Glendale stabbing, police say

Police have arrested a Tujunga man they suspect fatally stabbed a man outside a Glendale apartment complex Friday evening.

Ernest Lee Culbertson, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder hours after the Glendale Police Department received a call about a man down in the driveway to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Harvard Street. According to Sgt. Robert William, a police department spokesman, officers found the man unconscious.

They attempted to revive him, but he had already died from an apparent stab wound, William said.

East Harvard Street at South Chevy Chase Drive was then cordoned off as officers processed the scene and canvassed the area. William said a security camera was found near the crime scene and, while it didn’t capture the stabbing, it showed a man leaving the scene around the time of the incident.

“Officers and detectives immediately recognized and identified the individual as Ernest Culbertson, a known documented gang member, who they have had numerous contacts and arrests with,” William said in a statement.

Culbertson was tracked down in Los Angeles and arrested the following day. He was found in possession of items linking him to the incident and confessed to committing the stabbing, according to William.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the victim as a 51-year-old black man, but is not releasing his name, pending notification of next of kin.

William said the man and Culbertson knew each other, and it was not a random attack. It’s unknown what led to the stabbing.

Culbertson is being held in lieu of $2-million bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

