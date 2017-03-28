Glendale man convicted of deadly stabbing aboard Metro bus

It took a jury only 30 minutes on Tuesday to find a Glendale man guilty of a fatal stabbing on a Metro in 2015, according to authorities.

Allan Jay Milton, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder after he stabbed 49-year-old Phillip Melendez on the night of Nov. 9, 2015. The jury also agreed with a special allegation that he used a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Both men were on a bus in south Los Angeles at around 10:40 p.m. when the two got into an argument that ended after Milton stabbed Melendez, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

When the bus stopped, Milton fled.

He was arrested the next day in the area where the stabbing took place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Milton had also been in a separate fight minutes before Melendez was killed.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 26. Milton faces 26 years to life in prison for the stabbing.

