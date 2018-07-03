8-hour standoff ends after Glendale police use tear gas to force out suspect

Four people were taken into custody Monday after Glendale police were led on a vehicle pursuit that turned into an hours-long standoff, authorities said.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department tried to stop a vehicle that reportedly did not have any license plates displayed near Colorado Boulevard and the 2 Freeway around 3 p.m., according to Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the department.
He said the vehicle did not stop, and the driver led officers into Eagle Rock.
The car eventually stopped on El Verano Avenue near Colorado Boulevard and the driver fled the scene. A man and two women were left behind in the car, Suttles said.
The driver ran across the 2 Freeway to evade arrest and went through the backyards of several homes before hiding under a house in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Suttles said after more than eight hours of negotiating, the driver refused to surrender to police. Around 11 p.m., officers used tear gas to force him out from the home.
He was taken into custody and identified as 40-year-old Joseph Gutierrez.
According to Suttles, Gutierrez was charged with several crimes including burglary and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
He also had arrest warrants out for other crimes including assault and burglary, Suttles said.
The three passengers he left behind were also arrested and identified as 28-year-old Grecia Carrillo, 37-year-old Carmen Raphael and 31-year-old Jonathan Rendon.
The three were charged with several crimes including burglary.