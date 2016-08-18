First drive-thru Starbucks opens in La Crescenta

Much to the relief of some local parents, La Crescenta's first drive-thru Starbucks opened its doors Thursday morning, attracting many who preferred to order coffee from the convenience of their cars.

But the store's opening also was a welcome event for others inside, including three La Crescenta mothers eager to scope out the interior of the building, where for the past 30 years a Burger King was located before its recent overhaul.

At a table by a window, the three moms — Lyttle Sullivan, Erin Monacelli, and Sarah Stehly — praised the interior, which is spacious enough for strollers. They also liked the shaded and fenced-off patio as well asthe parking lot that has more than 30 spaces.

"As moms of small children, this is a big deal for us," Sullivan said.

The trio had been waiting for weeks for the new Starbucks to open.

La Crescenta Starbucks Raul Roa / Glendale News-Press Cindy Herrera uses the drive-thru to get her caffeine fix at the new Starbucks in La Crescenta. Cindy Herrera uses the drive-thru to get her caffeine fix at the new Starbucks in La Crescenta. (Raul Roa / Glendale News-Press) (Raul Roa / Glendale News-Press)

All three met there Thursday morning with their youngest children, ranging in ages from 9 months to 4 years old, after they dropped off their older children at school.

Stehly noticed right away that her daughter's stroller was not going to interfere with anyone's space.

"We can all meet, bring the kids, it's not going to be uncomfortable," she said.

They anticipate using the drive-thru on days when they have cars full of children and no time to park and walk inside.

"It's very convenient," Monacelli said.

They were not the only local parents pleased with the space.

Local father Hamlet Grigorian, who drank his coffee on the patio, praised the new store and its ample parking.

As the new site opened, a nearby Starbucks that was located a couple of blocks away closed. That Starbucks, which had been located at 3747 Foothill Blvd., shared a parking lot with several other businesses.

The new site at 3517 Foothill Blvd. features parking spaces that don't compete with other businesses.

"I love it," Grigorian said. "I love the space."

Earlier in the morning, after dropping his children off at school, he saw the store was open for business, and with a week off from work, he didn't have to rush to be anywhere.

"This was a good chance to sit, relax, have some coffee and people watch," he said.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the company could not accommodate a request for an interview.

--

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan