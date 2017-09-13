Bandanna-clad burglar breaks into Montrose apartment’s storage units, witness says

A Montrose apartment complex was the target of a burglary earlier this month after several storage units belonging to residents were broken into, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3 around 9:30 p.m. after a woman living at the complex in the 3800 block of Park Place saw a man with a bandanna covering half of his face running away from the building. According to an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, the man ran to a waiting vehicle, which then sped away.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman went to where the man was running from and saw that several storage units owned by other residents were wide open with their locks cut off.

While some residents reported nothing of value was stolen, authorities said one resident had several documents taken, while two other people had tools stolen from their units.

The woman told police the getaway vehicle was a white, four-door sedan, and the driver had short brown hair and was wearing a black jacket. She also said the man running from the building was wearing a baseball cap and long-sleeved T-shirt in addition to the bandanna.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc