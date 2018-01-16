Glendale vehicle pursuit that ended in L.A. nets two arrests

Two men who allegedly took Glendale police on a vehicle chase that ended in downtown Los Angeles over the holiday weekend are currently out on bail, authorities say.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a possible residential burglary at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Swathmore Drive after receiving a call about a home’s alarm being triggered.

According to the department, a neighbor had reported seeing a trio of men leaving the home and entering a white Toyota Camry.

The department said the home on Swathmore Drive had, in fact, been burglarized.

Police tried to stop a vehicle that matched the neighbor’s description, but it sped away from officers. A chase ensued and the pursuit eventually ended in downtown Los Angeles near Flower and Ninth streets after the vehicle collided with another car.

The car’s occupants attempted to flee. Officers were able to arrest two of them, while another two are still on the loose, according to the department.

Authorities have identified 28-year-old Jose Moreno and 22-year-old Jesus Seto, both from Los Angeles, as the two arrested.

Formal criminal charges against the pair are pending.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc