Pair identified in Glendale church burglary

Glendale police have identified two people suspected of burglarizing a church Friday afternoon, which resulted in two nearby schools being placed on lockdown.

Joel Cotrina, 24, and Tyler Lynn Calvillo, 19, were arrested on suspicion of burglary after the Glendale Police Department responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. of a disturbance at the Church of the Brethren in the 600 block of North Pacific Avenue.

Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a department spokesman, said Cotrina immediately fled from police after being spotted.

Calvillo, a Los Angeles resident, was detained immediately. Officers then found a vehicle nearby that appeared to have been used by the two with stolen items from the church.

At around 10 a.m., a police K-9 by the name of Duke was able to track Cotrina, who was hiding on the back porch of a nearby home.

Suttles said Cotrina, a Glendale resident, was on parole for a prior burglary conviction. In addition to burglary, he was also booked on suspicion of evading arrest and a domestic violence warrant from a prior incident.

Two schools near the church, Columbus Elementary and Glendale Montessori, were temporarily sent into lockdown as a result of the police activity.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc