After receiving an anonymous tip, suspected ‘Office Creeper’ caught by police

Authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 51-year-old parolee they believe to be the “Office Creeper,” the nickname police gave to a man responsible for several thefts from offices across the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

Anthony Fierro of Huntington Park is said to be responsible for the series of thefts, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Authorities said the thefts occurred in Arcadia, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena.

The creeper would sneak through office hallways and target unattended items such as wallets and purses. In several incidents, he was caught on camera while going through offices.

The Glendale Police Department said the creeper would use credit cards from stolen wallets to make purchases at several stores throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, Pasadena police said an anonymous tip identifying Fierro as the creeper was sent to Glendale police. He was subsequently arrested at a parole office in El Monte earlier this week.

Pasadena police said a search of his home uncovered evidence supposedly linking him to the various thefts.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has since charged him with 14 felony counts, including commercial burglary, identity theft and grand theft. The charges also came with a special enhancement because Fierro has nine prior violent felony convictions.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

