Man who touched himself near Glendale children’s park sought by police

Police in Glendale are on the hunt for a man they say was seen touching himself near a park while children played in mid-August.
According to the Glendale Police Department, the suspicious man was spotted around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 standing near the fence of Pacific Park’s splash play area while children were playing. He was reportedly touching is crotch area while looking around the park and talking on his cellphone.
A witness saw the man eventually leave the area in a dark-colored 2018 Toyota Camry with black rims.
Police describe him as having a medium build and being 30 to 40 years in age. He also has black hair and a black beard.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Michael Mercado at (818) 548-3106.