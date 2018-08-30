Glendale police nab man they say touched himself inappropriately near park while children played

Authorities say a man they arrested on Thursday morning is the same one who was caught on film earlier this month inappropriately touching himself at a Glendale park while children played nearby.
Hazem Alhajeh, 36, of Glendale, was arrested on suspicions of indecent exposure. According to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, Alhajeh is a registered sex offender and was previously arrested twice in Pasadena for indecent exposure.
He is allegedly the same man who was filmed on Aug. 17 grabbing his crotch repeatedly near Pacific Park’s splash play area.
In a video that was shared by police on Tuesday, the man could be seen standing near a fenced area of the park appearing to talk on his cellphone. While still on the phone the man would grab his crotch for a prolonged period of time.
He eventually left the park in a dark-colored Toyota sedan with black rims.
While the video released to the public was partially censored, authorities previously said the way the man behaved suggested the touching was sexual in nature.
A local resident reportedly recognized Alhajeh from the video and contacted police.
The case remains under investigation and police are encouraging anyone with additional information about the incident or any similar encounters with Alhajeh to contact Glendale Det. Michael Mercado at (818) 548-3106.