La Crescenta home targeted in swatting call

Two teenagers were reportedly unnerved Saturday evening after deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station descended on a La Crescenta home in an apparent swatting prank.
Deputies arrived at a home in the 4700 block of La Crescenta Avenue after receiving a call just before 9 p.m. of an alleged double shooting.
“A man said he just killed his parents and was going to kill his aunt,” Lt. Gary Harman, a sheriff's spokesman, said. “He called [our non-emergency] line and then hung up.”
He said around “four or six units” from the sheriff’s department responded to the incident, along with air support from a helicopter.
What authorities found at the home was not a crime scene but two teenagers unaware of what happened. According to Harman, the two had been playing video games at the home all day long.
Deputies found no evidence of any crime and soon left the area.
It’s unknown who made the fake call or why the home was targeted.
“It’s just one of those things that plague law enforcement these days with technology that allows anonymous placement of these types of calls,” Harman said.
No one was injured during the incident, which remains under investigation. However, Harman said the teenagers were very “pretty shaken up” by the ordeal.