Guests chow down at annual Taste of Downtown Glendale

Hundreds got their fill of some of the best local food and drink during the 16th annual Taste of Downtown Glendale on Wednesday.

Nearly 40 restaurants along and around Brand Boulevard, between Colorado Street and Lexington Drive, offered some of their best dishes and drinks to guests. Participating restaurants included local favorites such as Damon’s and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, as well as newcomers like Shake Shack and Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop.

The event, which supports arts and youth health programs in Glendale, was founded by Glendale Healthy Kids in 2001. For the second year, Glendale Arts helped produce the vent.