Area students selected for arts program

Mar 29, 2018 | 1:35 PM

Six area students were named semifinalists in the Music Center's 30th annual Spotlight program, a scholarship and arts training program for teens.

The students were selected in seven categories: acting, ballet, non-classical dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and jazz instrumental.

Glendale students who were selected were:

  • Ethan Moffitt, who attends Verdugo Academy, for jazz instrumental;
  • Caleb Ossmann, who attends Los Angeles County School for the Arts, for jazz instrumental;
  • Anoush Pogossian, who attends Verdugo Academy, for classical instrumental;
  • Moira Rogers, who attends Los Angeles County School for the Arts, for acting.

Burbank students who were selected were:
  • Cheyenne Arroyo, who attends John Burroughs High School, for non-classical voice;
  • Khalil Powell, who also attends John Burroughs High School, for acting.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam

