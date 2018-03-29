Area students selected for arts program

Six area students were named semifinalists in the Music Center's 30th annual Spotlight program, a scholarship and arts training program for teens.
The students were selected in seven categories: acting, ballet, non-classical dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and jazz instrumental.
Glendale students who were selected were:
- Ethan Moffitt, who attends Verdugo Academy, for jazz instrumental;
- Caleb Ossmann, who attends Los Angeles County School for the Arts, for jazz instrumental;
- Anoush Pogossian, who attends Verdugo Academy, for classical instrumental;
- Moira Rogers, who attends Los Angeles County School for the Arts, for acting.
Burbank students who were selected were:
- Cheyenne Arroyo, who attends John Burroughs High School, for non-classical voice;
- Khalil Powell, who also attends John Burroughs High School, for acting.