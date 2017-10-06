Glendale man with dementia, missing since Saturday, found in L.A. hospital

A Glendale man missing since Saturday was found in a Los Angeles hospital suffering from an apparent head injury, police said.

A hospital social worker recognized 78-year-old Teodoro Zamora from a missing person’s alert and notified authorities. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, said he was admitted to the hospital after paramedics in L.A. found him in the city with a head injury.

It’s not clear when or where in the city he was found.

Zamora was last seen at a liquor store near Chevy Chase Drive and Adams Street on Sept. 30 before disappearing.

Adela Zamora, his granddaughter, said he had gone missing before but was always found within a few hours.

Lightfoot said hospital staff will continue to monitor Zamora, who has dementia, to make sure he’s healthy before releasing him to family members.

