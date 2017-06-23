2 sought in Glendale tobacco store burglary

Police in Glendale are looking for a pair of men who burglarized a tobacco shop early last week.

Security footage shows the men breaking through the glass door of B&D Tobacco Shop at 923 East Broadway around 5:25 a.m. on June 13. The men could be seen making their way through the store, stealing items.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department, said the two then fled on foot from the store westbound on Broadway.

The first man is described as being 20 to 25 years of age, with a chin-strap beard and dark hair. The second is between 22 and 30 years old, with a short beard, heavy build and close-cropped dark hair.

Anyone with information can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc