Kindergartners learn the lesson of giving

Students from St. Mary's Richard Tufenkian Preschool walked several blocks from their campus on Monday to a Glendale fire station on Chevy Chase Drive where they delivered more than 130 toys for children in need.

The kindergartners filled three cardboard containers with gifts following a two-week gift-buying campaign at their school. The gifts will be delivered to children as part of the Glendale Fire Department's annual "Spark of Love" toy drive.

The event was one of many in which the school has participated this year to help others, including sending school supplies to students in Armenia and raising money for the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA.

"We are very big at helping the community, in general, with different fundraisers throughout the year," said parent Mania Hairapetian, chair of the school's parent support committee. "This year, we figured it'd be a nice time to give back to the local children that need toys at this time of year."

For Arsine Aghazarian, the preschool's director, the half-mile walk from the campus to the fire station came with a bonus lesson.

"We decided to bring the kids so they can understand physically, actively, what giving means," she said.

