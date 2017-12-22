La Crescenta home burglarized, suspects arrested less than a mile away

A routine traffic stop in Glendale last Friday led to the arrest of three people who police suspect of burglarizing a La Crescenta home earlier that day.

Deputies with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to a home in the 2800 block of Los Olivos Lane around 1:30 p.m. after a woman staying at the residence discovered the home had been burglarized. The woman told deputies she had left an hour before the break-in to eat lunch but made sure to lock the front door, according to the incident report.

During a walk through the home with the woman and the homeowner, deputies discovered that a bedroom window had its glass shattered and screen removed.

“The window displayed a center hole consistent with being hit with a window puncher,” according to the report.

Items belonging to the woman and homeowner were reported stolen including 12 watches, pieces of jewelry and a PlayStation 4.

Deputies then received a call from the Glendale police about a car stopped in the 4400 block of Ramsdell Avenue, less than a mile away from the burglary.

A Glendale officer stopped the car for a traffic violation and noticed one of the three occupants was holding two pillowcases filled with miscellaneous items, according to the sheriff’s report. The items included 12 watches, a PlayStation 4 and document addressed to the home on Los Olivos Lane.

The report said one of the men had a window puncher and apologized to the Glendale officer, saying he’d made a mistake in committing the burglary.

Deputies with the sheriff’s station eventually arrived to the Ramsdell location where the car had been stopped and took the three into custody. One of the occupants was released to his mother because he was a minor.

The woman and the homeowner were able to recover their stolen property.

