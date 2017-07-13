Glendale attorney represents man suing Nordstrom-owned company

A Glendale attorney is representing a former employee of a Nordstrom’s subsidiary who filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, alleging employees were pressured to work overtime but were not paid for it.

Darius Rowser filed the suit against Trunk Club, a Nordstrom-owned personalized clothing service, after working for the company’s Los Angeles location.

Rowser is represented by Glendale-based attorney David Yeremian, who is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit so other former and current employees of Trunk Club are covered.

According to the lawsuit, employees were made to attend mandatory work events, mandatory training and had to communicate with customers after hours.

“[Trunk Club was] aware that [employees] were working these off-the-clock hours, without proper compensation,” the suit states.

The company is also accused of not providing employees with proper lunch periods or rest breaks as well as failing to reimburse people who incurred work-related expenses.

“[Trunk Club] also failed to maintain records showing accurate hours worked daily and the wages paid to [employees],” according to the lawsuit.

According to Roswer’s LinkedIn page, he worked for the company from May 2016 to January 2017 as a “wardrobe stylist.”

While Nordstrom owns Trunk Club, it is not mentioned specifically as a defendant in the suit. However, a company spokesperson did issue a statement.

“Trunk Club has a strong policy of paying employees for all time worked and reminds employees to report all of their time so that they can be timely and properly paid,” the statement said. “Trunk Club intends to fully defend this matter.”

