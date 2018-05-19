Twelve Oaks to hold grand reopening of facility

Twelve Oaks Senior Living, formerly known as Twelve Oaks Lodge, will celebrate its grand reopening from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The facility, located at 2820 Sycamore Ave. in Glendale, recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation.
The reopening comes after the be.group, a Glendale-based nonprofit provider of senior-living communities, closed the facility.
The Glendale chapter of the National Charity League, which managed Twelve Oaks Lodge for 30 years before handing day-to-day control over to the be.group, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to halt the closure of the facility.
The league and be.group settled in 2015, and ownership of the facility was transferred to the Twelve Oaks Foundation.
For more information or to RSVP for the reopening event, call (747) 255-7272, email Sandy Solis at SSolis@northstarsl.com or visit twelveoaksseniorliving.com.
