Newborn with umbilical cord wrapped around neck resuscitated by Glendale paramedics

An infant born on Monday was resuscitated by Glendale paramedics after authorities realized the baby boy had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and was not breathing.
The Glendale Fire Department was responding to a call about a mother in labor around 1:25 a.m., and firefighter paramedic Leslie Scott and paramedic intern Mike Sevillano helped the woman give birth on the floor of her home. Authorities immediately began administering chest compressions on the child as well as taking care of the woman and transported the two to a nearby hospital, according to department spokeswoman Anita Shandi.
While traveling to the hospital, Shandi said the boy’s color began to turn pink and he started to breathe on his own.
She added that Sevillano had taken a class that same day on childbirth and neonatal resuscitation, which included discussion of the exact scenario involving the umbilical cord.