Local unemployment rates decline slightly

Mark Kellam
Mark Kellam

Unemployment rates declined slightly last month in Glendale and Burbank, according to the latest labor report.

The jobless rates in both cities decreased by 0.2%, coming in at 3.9% in Burbank and 4.7% in Glendale, according to statistics released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The state’s unemployment rate was 5.3% last month, down from 5.5% in October and 5.9% in November 2015.

In La Cañada Flintridge, the jobless rate decreased to 2.5%, a 0.2% decline, while it edged down by 0.1% in the La Crescenta-Montrose area to 2.7%.

Mark Kellam, mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAMarkKellam

