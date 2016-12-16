Local unemployment rates decline slightly

Unemployment rates declined slightly last month in Glendale and Burbank, according to the latest labor report.

The jobless rates in both cities decreased by 0.2%, coming in at 3.9% in Burbank and 4.7% in Glendale, according to statistics released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The state’s unemployment rate was 5.3% last month, down from 5.5% in October and 5.9% in November 2015.

In La Cañada Flintridge, the jobless rate decreased to 2.5%, a 0.2% decline, while it edged down by 0.1% in the La Crescenta-Montrose area to 2.7%.

