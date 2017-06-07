‘It could be some kind of ape’: Unknown creature sighted in La Crescenta climbing through the trees

The Mothman of West Virginia, the Jersey Devil of New Jersey and now the creature of La Crescenta?

A cellphone video has been making the rounds among local news outlets this week showing what appears to be some kind of creature climbing through the trees in the foothills of La Crescenta.

The video was shot by Jake Gardiner, who was out on a walk during his lunch break last week in the woods near the Foothill (210) Freeway and Lowell Avenue. He told KTLA that he heard strange noises in the trees while on his walk and that something was watching him.

“Figured it was just some type of bird or something like that," he said.

He told KTLA that he took out his cellphone and began filming the area, trying to find out what was making the noise.

When he later reviewed the footage, he noticed some kind of object moving through the trees.

“You can definitely see a torso and four limbs moving around and swinging around … it’s a pretty obvious kind of motion,” Gardiner said.

It’s unknown what exactly Gardiner saw.

“It could be some kind of ape, it also could be a bear, it could be a large bird,” Andrew Hughan, a spokesman with the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, said.

Hughan said it’s hard to determine anything from the “12 frames of cellphone video” that Gardiner shot, and there hasn’t been any kind of evidence left behind to even give an idea of what it might be.

While it could be some kind of exotic pet that has escaped, Hughan said it’s rare for that to happen in California.

“It’s an interesting mystery right at the moment, and well see what happens,” he said.

Hughan did caution for people to “not go out and look for this animal or mystery,” saying that it has the potential to be dangerous.

