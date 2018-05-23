The Unitarian Universalist Church in La Crescenta opens a monthly ‘hootenanny,’ the Verdugo HUUT

The congregation slowly filled the dim Universalist Unitarian Church in La Crescenta last Friday night, taking their seats to face a small wood-brimmed stage decorated with a single stained-glass window. On the stage were a piano, a red chair and two microphones.
However, it wasn't for a worship service. The group was attending the church's monthly Verdugo HUUT (pronounced "hoot"), a night where comedians, singers and musicians perform, and they can bring tears to audience members' eyes — either from laughter or a compelling experience.
"It's like a supermarket of entertainment in that it is a hootenanny, where you can go to see all sorts of different performers that you wouldn't normally see in the same place," said Marty Barret, a church member who organized the Verdugo HUUT. "It's a throwback."
Barret said the event is based on 1960s hootenannies, nights of comedic storytelling often held in intimate New York City venues. Artists like Bob Dylan and Richie Havens were known to perform at hootenannies.
Barret brought the night to fruition a few months ago, when he realized the church had a large space that was only used for Sunday services. He felt there was a lack of entertainment options for residents of La Crescenta and the surrounding areas and grew tired of paying so much in Hollywood and other entertainment centers for a night of fun. The Verdugo HUUT costs $5 to attend.
"It's not a big Catholic cathedral where you're not gonna have Slayer playing," he said. "But in a Unitarian church, which is a liberal and progressive group of people, you can have speeches and concerts and movies. It's all about community building."
This month's performances were based on the concept of "Reassurance and/or Despair." And true to that theme, the show was an emotional roller coaster, switching from sometimes vulgar stand-up routines to heartfelt musical performances about despair.
Robyn Simms, a costume designer nominated for a daytime Emmy, recited a dark, but comedic monologue called "Alice's Funeral" about her mother's death.
Other performers included Jon Raymond Fisher, who played the guitar and sang songs about living with his parents and working in restaurants. And the voice of Carol McArthur singing melancholy songs reverberated through the church.
During intermission, audience members can enjoy coffee and snacks on a donation basis and mingle with performers.
The next Verdugo HUUT event will be held June 15 with the theme "I'll Send You a Tape from California." Performers from all over Los Angeles are welcome to participate at no cost.
For more information, visit facebook.com/verdugohuut.
Twitter: @r_valejandra