A mother bear and her cub wandered through a La Crescenta backyard

A mother bear and her cub were returned back to the wild after the pair was found wandering around a La Crescenta neighborhood Friday morning.

The bears were first spotted walking around the backyard of a home in the 2500 block of Cross Street sometime around 10 a.m. Deputies with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station soon arrived and were able to corral the bears into an area between the home and another residence.

However, according to the sheriff’s station, the mother and her cub eventually climbed onto a tree to sleep after being corralled for several hours.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were soon called in and subsequently shot the bears with tranquilizer darts.

Authorities said the sedated bears were taken by Fish and Wildlife and returned to the wilderness.

