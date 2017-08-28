10 arrested in Glendale warrant sweep

A warrant sweep in Glendale over the weekend netted 10 arrests, police said.

The Glendale Police Department conducted the sweep on Saturday, serving 21 warrants for DUI offenses, reckless driving and suspended licenses.

According to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the department, the 10 arrestees had failed to show up for a court date or violated their probation.

Of the remanding people who were not arrested, it’s suggested they turn themselves in to the courts as soon as possible because a warrant does not go away.

Lightfoot said those who are eventually caught will face additional jail time.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc