Water quality report offers solutions to inconvenient troubles

The latest Glendale Water & Power report answers questions residents may have about their water quality.
The report addressing water quality states that the agency has met all federal, state and local standards. The report does clarify questions residents may have about their drinking water.
Residents who have reddish brown water may have pipes or water heaters that are rusting. The report suggests letting the water run until the color clears. One method to treat discolored water is purchasing a home water-treatment device, the report recommends.
The report states that the practice of Glendale Water & Power crews letting water run down streets is a precaution, and not a misuse of resources.
The crews clean pipelines by using a flushing system that cleans out pollutants and minimizes the possibility of stagnant water. The process decreases the chance of bacterial growth in the water distribution system, the report states.
Bacterial growth is responsible for a rotten egg or sewage smell residents have complained about. Water running from the faucet forces the smell out, according to the report.
“To determine if the smell is coming from the sink drain or the water, fill a glass with water, take it into another room and smell the water in the glass. If you do not smell the same odor in the water in the glass, then the odor is coming from the drain.
More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the USEPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.