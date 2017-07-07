Glendale police recover loaded gun during traffic stop

Metal knuckles, tear gas and a loaded revolver were just some of the items recovered by the Glendale Police Department Sunday morning during a routine traffic stop.

A Glendale officer stopped a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Central Avenue and Randolph Street sometime around 11 a.m. The officer had initially suspected the SUV had been in a collision with a parked vehicle, according to department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

Although no collision occurred, the officer reportedly noticed an open container of beer next to the driver, 20-year-old Luis Casillas of Sun Valley.

He also noticed six people hidden in the back of the vehicle.

Lightfoot said a search of the SUV was conducted, and police recovered a revolver loaded with eight rounds hidden under a blanket where 19-year-old Jose Gonzalez of North Hollywood had been lying.

Besides the gun, police also recovered metal knuckles, mace, tear gas, a BB gun, open beer bottles and a canister of marijuana.

Lightfoot said the gun was stolen, but officers were unable to find its registered owner.

Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm. Meanwhile, Casillas was arrested on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles, having more than 2.5 ounces of tear gas, possessing an open container of alcohol while driving and allowing a passenger to possess a loaded firearm.

A third person, 20-year-old Angel Guzman of North Hollywood, was arrested on suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor and having vandalism tools. Lightfoot said Guzman admitted to police that he belonged to a tagging crew.

The other passengers in the car were not connected to any crimes, according to Lightfoot.

Casillas and Gonzalez were booked into the city’s jail, while Guzman was only cited.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc