Strong winds cause power outages throughout Glendale

Strong early morning winds on Monday sent trees toppling over power lines, causing several power outages scattered throughout Glendale, according to city officials.
Between 4 and 6:30 a.m., winds that were expected to reach up to 65 mph uprooted several trees and sent fronds and branches flying, downing and disabling wires and leaving around 4,500 customers without power at any given time, according to Glendale spokesman Dan Bell.
By the early afternoon, most outages had been restored by Glendale Water & Power employees, with around 100 customers still offline, Bell said.
“It’s been so spotty,” Bell said. “There’s not one [outage]; they’re all over the city.”
Affected areas included south of Doran Street to Isabel Street, as well as additional areas in the north end and canyon areas, Bell said. Both commercial and residential areas were affected.
One large tree fell across the street from Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School, damaging at least two cars.
John C. Fremont Elementary School also reported a power outage, Bell said.
According to Bell, school schedules were not affected as a result of the outages or damage.
Northeast winds were projected to increase to 30 to 45 mph, with gusts to 65 mph or even isolated bursts of 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A high wind advisory was in effect in the area until 3 p.m. today.