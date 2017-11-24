Glendale house fire sends one resident to the hospital

A Glendale resident had to be rescued from a home after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews from the Glendale Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of West Windsor Road after receiving word of someone trapped inside, according to Anita Shandi, a department spokeswoman.

At least two people were inside the home at the time, she added.

One person was able to escape the flames, while the second remained trapped.

Shandi said firefighters were able to reach the trapped person, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The fire caused the home’s roof to partially collapse and downed several nearby power lines. It was eventually extinguished by 2:40 p.m.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or where it started.

The incident remains under investigation.

