Pair allegedly robs woman at knifepoint after asking her for directions in Glendale

Authorities say a 55-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in Glendale late last month after she was approached by a stranger asking her for directions.
The woman was walking to her car in the 900 block of Alma Street around 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 26 when another woman approached her asking for directions. As she stopped to help, the second woman waved over a man who was standing nearby to come over near the two.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the man was waved over under the auspices of offering additional help. When he approached the pair, he pulled out a knife and threatened the first woman into handing over her money.
The man and other woman then fled in a white sedan.
Officers were able to track down the vehicle’s registration information after getting a partial license plate number from surveillance camera footage that caught the fleeing car.
Based on the registration information, police tracked down and arrested 50-year-old Rodolfo Sanchez and 53-year-old Olga Serrano on suspicion of robbery.
Sanchez is a resident of Los Angeles, while Serrano is a Compton resident, according to Glendale police.
It’s unknown how the pair know each other, and the case remains under investigation.