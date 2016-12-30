Year in Review: Jewel City had a busy 2016

New 2017 school calendar disappoints

After Glendale Unified school officials hosted several public meetings and created a committee to gather input from parents, teachers and students about when the 2017-18 academic year should begin, school officials in November approved a calendar with an Aug. 16 start date.

Glendale Unified administrators hosted the community meetings after parent Sarah Rush spoke out against the Aug. 10 start date during the 2015-16 school year, which she believed prematurely ended summer vacation.

She wasn't alone. An online petition she created went on to collect more than 2,000 signatures in support of a later start date for the 2016-17 school year, which was scheduled for an even earlier time — Aug. 8.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Clark Magnet High Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press Students make their way through the campus at Clark Magnet High on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Students make their way through the campus at Clark Magnet High on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press) (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

That start date, however, and the remaining academic calendar had already been negotiated and agreed upon with the Glendale Teachers Union, so school board members told parents they would wait to create a new calendar for the 2017-18 school year after gathering parent input, instead of opening up teacher negotiations.

On Nov. 15, the Glendale school board voted 3-2 to adopt the calendar with an Aug. 16 start date for next year despite concerns raised by several parents, including Rush, that the date was still too early. Armina Gharpetian, board president, and member Greg Krikorian voted to oppose the calendar in favor of a start date later in August.

"I just wonder sometimes, is staff really listening?" Krikorian said during the meeting when the calendar was approved. "I will be voting, 'no.' It goes against everything we talked about."

Verdugo Hills Golf Course to close

The Verdugo Hills Golf Course will close Saturday, Dec. 31 amid concerns from residents about its future.

While some residents want to preserve the land as open space, Snowball West Investments, LP, the property's owner, submitted plans to Los Angeles city officials to develop a gated residential community on the site.

Verdugo Hills Golf Course Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press A golfer sets up for a putt at Verdugo Hills Golf Course in this file photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013. A golfer sets up for a putt at Verdugo Hills Golf Course in this file photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press) (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

The plans propose building between 221 and 229 two-story, single-family homes on 28 acres of the 58-acre site.

City officials plan to release findings from an environmental impact report on those plans in early 2017.

An unwelcome Hindenburg sign

Hindenburg Park, the west end of Crescenta Valley Park has been part of La Crescenta since the 1930s and, although today it honors the German-American community, it was once used as a site for Nazi rallies.

That led to controversy as soon as a large wooden sign was erected displaying German World War I Gen. Paul Von Hindenburg's name as a way to greet visitors to a section of the park. Although considered a hero in the country, Hindenburg appointed Adolf Hitler as Germany's chancellor in 1933.

Meeting held over Hindenburg Park sign Roger Wilson / Staff Photographer In February, Los Angeles County put up a sign for Hindenburg Park, which has been at the west end of Crescenta Valley Park since it was purchased by the county in 1958. The sign was paid for the Tri-Centennial Foundation, a German heritage organization. In February, Los Angeles County put up a sign for Hindenburg Park, which has been at the west end of Crescenta Valley Park since it was purchased by the county in 1958. The sign was paid for the Tri-Centennial Foundation, a German heritage organization. (Roger Wilson / Staff Photographer) (Roger Wilson / Staff Photographer)

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department immediately received complaints from residents who found the sign offensive.

After public hearings, petitions and deliberation, the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations voted to remove the sign and soon replaced it with another that would instead honor the German-American ties to the area without a mention of Hindenburg.

Voters reject repeal of city tax

A large majority of Glendale voters decided against the repeal of the city's utility user's tax over concerns that disposing of the revenue would threaten key public services.

Measure N would have eliminated an existing 7% tax on electricity, water and gas bills that brings in $17.5-million annually into the city's General Fund. The measure went before voters on June 7, and 27,513 residents, nearly 72%, rejected it, according to the L.A. County Registrar.

Supporters of Measure N said the drop in revenue for the city, about 9.5% of the General Fund, would be easy to address because of the number of city officials who make more than $100,000 a year, salaries the measure's supporters claimed are excessive.

However, city officials argued the passing of Measure N would mean the reduction of public safety services, such as fire, police and medical, as well as library service and infrastructure maintenance.

Glendale Unified adopts district-based voting

This past May, Glendale school officials voted to adopt a map representing five voting districts: A, B, C, D and E.

Glendale voters cast ballots Raul Roa / Staff Photographer Glendale residents vote at Fire Station No. 21 in Glendale on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Glendale residents vote at Fire Station No. 21 in Glendale on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer) (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Glendale Unified abandoned the former at-large system in which board members were elected no matter where they lived in the city. The move came on the heels of a similar switch made by Glendale Community College, whose five new districts are identified as 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Glendale school officials made the change as part of a lawsuit settlement, after the district was sued for allegedly violating the California Voting Rights Act. The college made the change in 2015 under the threat of litigation. This spring will mark the first time voters will elect college and school officials based on the new districts.

Sagebrush hearings draw GUSD warnings

Hundreds of residents attended two heated public hearings — one in September and the other in November — regarding the possible transfer of a portion of La Cañada Flintridge known as Sagebrush from the Glendale Unified School District to La Cañada Unified.

In early 2017, the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization, which oversaw the hearings, will vote on whether the transfer can take place.

The loss of the few hundred students who reside in the Sagebrush area would, for Glendale Unified, equate to a $2.7-million reduction in enrollment funds annually, the district said.

Glendale school officials warned the financial hit could result in 10 teacher layoffs and the potential closure of a school. However, those warnings came even as Glendale Unified avoided any layoffs during several years of consecutive budget cuts and after school officials assured residents in 2014 they would not close a school upon losing the Sagebrush territory.