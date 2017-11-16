YMCA of Glendale honors 5 at fundraising gala

Five awards were presented to longtime supporters of the YMCA of Glendale during its third annual fundraising gala held earlier this month at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.

Claudia Phinney received the Legacy Award; lifelong Glendale resident and YMCA supporter Zaven Kazazian was given the Spirit Award; Levon Ishtoyan received the Star Award; Adventist Health Glendale was given the Corporate Partner Award; and Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale city clerk, received the Leadership Award.

George Saikali, chief executive of the YMCA of Glendale, said the honorees were chosen because they have had a significant impact on the success of the Y.

He also said the honorees have remained dedicated to the nonprofit and serve as ambassadors in maintaining the organization’s positive image.

The evening brought in approximately $60,000 in donations, according to YMCA officials.

Yasmin Beers, Glendale’s assistant city manager and 2011 Glendale Chamber of Commerce “Woman of the Year,” served as mistress of ceremonies, along with master of ceremonies Roubik Golanian, Glendale’s public works director.

Co-chairs and YMCA board members Steve Bullock and Nora Yacoubian welcomed more than 300 guests to the event, according to Y officials.

Bullock said he appreciated Board Chairman Ara Kalfayan’s vision of having gala dinners to bring the community together to honor the work of the YMCA of Glendale.

He also said this is the first year the YMCA has grown enough in membership that the organization is now breaking even.

The YMCA of Glendale serves more than 5,000 adult and youth members in a variety of programs focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

In addition, the facility offers affordable housing to those who have found themselves on hard times.

For more information about the YMCA of Glendale, visit glendaleymca.org or call (818) 240-4130.

