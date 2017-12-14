Glendale youths arrested on suspicion of arson

A trio of suspicious fires that were set in Glendale sometime Sunday are said to have been started by a pair of juveniles, according to authorities.

The fires were set in close proximity to one another in the 1300 block of Thompson Avenue, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department. The fires were extinguished before they caused any damage.

Lightfoot said surveillance video obtained from a nearby home showed that two local youths were at the scene prior to the fires.

Police contacted the pair who subsequently confessed to starting the fires, according to Lightfoot.

The suspects’ names are being withheld because they are minors.

