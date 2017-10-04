Authorities search for Glendale man, 78, missing since Saturday

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for an elderly Glendale man who has been missing since Saturday.

Teodoro Zamora, 78, disappeared sometime around 4 p.m. after being last seen at a liquor store near Chevy Chase Drive and Adams Street in Glendale. His granddaughter Adela Zamora said her grandfather suffers from dementia.

She said he has gone missing before, but each time he was found within several hours.

“I’m praying to God that he does come back safe,” she said.

Zamora only speaks Spanish and is described as 5 feet tall and weighing around 97 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt adorned with an ice cream illustration, black pants and black shoes with a white trim.

He left home without his wallet and does not have any identification on him, according to his granddaughter.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc