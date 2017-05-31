Motorcyclist dies after traffic collision in Glendale

A 19-year-old La Crescenta man died Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a car in north Glendale, authorities said.

Michael Nelson was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and New York Avenue around 6 p.m. when he collided with a car driven by a 60-year-old La Crescenta woman, according to Sgt. Robert William with the Glendale Police Department.

Nelson suffered “significant injuries” in the collision and was transported to a local trauma center, where he later died.

William said speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident, and the driver was not impaired. The collision remains under investigation.

The incident is the second traffic-related fatality in Glendale this year, according to William. In April, a 46-year-old Burbank man died after his motorcycle collided with a car near Sonora Avenue and Flower Street.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc