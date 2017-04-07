Reward offered for suspected armed mail thief

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of a possibly armed man wanted for multiple incidents of theft from mail postal trucks and residential boxes in several Southern California cities.
Eduardo “Eddie” Cruz is a Latino in his early 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 and weighing around 195 pounds, according to a March 20 bulletin issued by the agency.
Join the conversation on Facebook »
Officials say the suspect is thought to have ties to Long Beach, Alhambra, Glendale and the East Los Angeles areas, and say he has been seen in possession of a handgun.
Anyone who may have information about Cruz’s whereabouts or incidents in which he may have been involved is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455, and say “Emergency” when prompted.
Twitter: @SaraCardine