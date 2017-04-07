Reward offered for suspected armed mail thief

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of a possibly armed man wanted for multiple incidents of theft from mail postal trucks and residential boxes in several Southern California cities.

Eduardo “Eddie” Cruz is a Latino in his early 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 and weighing around 195 pounds, according to a March 20 bulletin issued by the agency.

Officials say the suspect is thought to have ties to Long Beach, Alhambra, Glendale and the East Los Angeles areas, and say he has been seen in possession of a handgun.

Anyone who may have information about Cruz’s whereabouts or incidents in which he may have been involved is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455, and say “Emergency” when prompted.

