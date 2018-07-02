GCC: Community services offers one-day trips to the coast

Three coastal trips are offered this summer, from the Santa Monica Pier to Malibu, and one to Santa Barbara. Getty and Gladstones is a brunch-included trip to two of Malibu’s landmarks on August 4. It starts with brunch at Gladstones, followed in the afternoon by a visit to the Getty Villa, the estate built by oil magnate J. Paul Getty as a museum dedicated to the study of the arts and cultures of ancient Greece, Rome and Etruria. The collection has 44,000 Greek, Roman, and Etruscan antiquities dating from 6,500 BC to 400 AD. The cost is $99 per person.