Glendale would keep revenues from increase in sales tax

For example, Glendale is projected to generate $10 million because of Measure H, which is a 0.25% sales tax increase approved by county voters in 2017 to support homeless services. How much of that do we get in return to help those in need here in Glendale? Only $280,000. By increasing our sales tax to the county cap of 10.25% (from 9.5%) today, the funds generated would stay local and not be diverted by similar county and regional tax measures.