Treatment of Armenian LGBTQ community by members of our own culture is abhorrent

The consequences of this tragedy go beyond the effects felt by LGBTQ Armenians. The overwhelming hatred targeting them has the potential to create public relations concerns with Western democracies, derail access to important organizations and political institutions for our young republic, and dry up tourism and investment dollars. This intolerance has also created a backlash, driving many young, talented LGBTQ kids into the shadows. This is disgraceful, hypocritical and regressive. How can we fight for genocide recognition while actively participating in oppression? How can we expose the brutality of Azerbaijani war crimes while praising thugs who throw Molotov cocktails into gay clubs? How can we encourage a new generation of diasporans to come back to help build a new homeland when so many of us are unwelcome? One cannot be a homophobe and a humanitarian.