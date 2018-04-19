Glendale’s garbage and gas: less is better

The city has also proposed to build an anaerobic digestion system that would produce additional methane at Scholl. Locating these two projects at the landfill will undermine state and local waste reduction goals because the waste will need to be replenished — not minimized. A plant running on landfill emissions must be fed methane from decomposing waste. It may take 30 to 40 years for the power plant to recoup the costs of construction, operation and maintenance. However, if the amounts of waste dumped remain roughly as they are today, Scholl will reach its fill limit in about 10 years, at which point landfill gas will decline significantly. Will Glendale get its money's worth?