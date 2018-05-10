Moving Metrolink forward toward more reliable, frequent service

Earlier this year I hosted a town hall at the Glendale Train Station where a panel of transportation planners and leaders from across Southern California discussed the needs of our region and the challenges communities are facing. One of the issues that everyone agreed on was the need for less reliance on single-occupancy vehicles. We also heard a clear and consistent call for better transit service along the Los Angeles River that can connect Glendale, Burbank and downtown Los Angeles. This grant will help us achieve exactly that. We will see increased and improved service along Metrolink's key corridors without the need to build new rail lines and the disruption such work can cause for neighborhoods along the route.