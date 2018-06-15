A look at some recent state Assembly achievements

Our efforts to build a better California go beyond our work in environmental policy. We’re also developing measures to create safer workplaces for all. Since first convening in light of the string of controversies involving sexual harassment in the Capitol, the Joint Rules Subcommittee on Sexual Harassment Prevention and Response that I have the privilege to lead has been hard at work putting what we have learned into action with solutions that are real, effective and lasting. AB 403 (Melendez), which implements new whistle-blower protections for legislative employees, an effort that has failed passage for nearly a decade, finally passed both houses and has been signed into law by the governor. Other bills that will change the way we prevent and respond to harassment in the workplace include: AB 1870 (Reyes, Friedman and Waldron), which will extend the statute of limitations for employees to report harassment from one to three years, and AB 3080 (Gonzalez-Fletcher), which ensures that an employee is not forced to waive their civil rights when signing a contract. Both have passed the Assembly and are awaiting votes in the Senate. With these measures, we are taking steps to address the legislature’s role as an employer as well as make sure all employees, in every workplace, have protections.