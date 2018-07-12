Progress report on efforts to address harassment in the state Legislature

From the beginning, I’ve felt that we had an opportunity to set an example for our local governments and legislatures across the nation. We were ready to confront the problems that have plagued our Capitol for decades, honestly and transparently. It’s surprisingly rare for the California Legislature to come together on a bicameral solution. We took bold and sometimes frustrating steps toward a more accountable system that required leadership to give up some power. We created a system that made it clear that no one, including elected officials, would be allowed to harass, retaliate or discriminate against their coworkers. In doing so, we’re hoping to rebuild trust with Californians and, most importantly, with the thousands of staff, advocates and members of the public that work in and around the Capitol and our district offices every day.