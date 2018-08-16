Moving into the future by keeping the past alive

This approach works. We’ve seen it succeed in our district. Back in 2016, in the heart of Downtown Glendale, the historic Masonic temple building was given new life when it was rehabilitated and adapted for much-needed office space. Prior to its reuse, the building had dominated the Glendale skyline but had remained mostly vacant for decades. It was literally disintegrating from neglect. With an ever-growing demand for real estate in Glendale’s bustling downtown, it would have been probable that this beautiful, officially designated structure built in the 1920s would have been torn down if held to the same requirements as the majority of new buildings — especially the parking requirements.