Commentary: Compassion, collaboration called for in face of homelessness epidemic

It is awe-inspiring to see everyone do their part, and I would like to thank those involved with this event. My hope is that this is just the first of many Los Feliz Connect Days for this section of my district, and that as the events continue to take place across Los Angeles County, people in need of services can continue to find vital help that will improve their lives and lead to stability and housing. Homelessness is not an unsolvable problem, but finding solutions is going to take communities across our region stepping up to work collaboratively and taking active roles. I am committed to continuing to work in partnership with all stakeholders until the homelessness crisis is under control. If you want to know how you can help, please contact my district office at (818) 558-3043.