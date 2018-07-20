Taxes are essential in keeping democracies alive

Why should our children be responsible to pay the debts of our follies, such as “preemptive” wars and the abandonment of our schools, so that we can maintain our “no taxes” policies? Why should we allow the infrastructure of our nation, which we and our parents built with our labor and taxes, be left to crumble? Is not destroying our public schools in order to avoid paying taxes equivalent to eating our seed grain as far as the future of our nation goes? What decent person can have a clear conscience doing this? How inhuman can we become and how long can we survive as a society?