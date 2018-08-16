A couple of ways the City Council could make Glendale’s housing more affordable

By every measure, producing affordable housing strengthens the fabric of our community, is good for all Glendale residents, and helps our city thrive. My invocation is for the City Council to be healed from its indifference and to take action in the best interest of the majority of residents of Glendale who are being pulled under and drowning in the riptide of ever-increasing rents. It is up to the citizens of Glendale to insist upon right action. We must ask ourselves, “Do we as a city, as a community, have the moral will and ethical backbone to make stable affordable housing a core value?”