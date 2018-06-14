Tallying the costs of participating in Glendale’s ‘democracy’

Our democracy is fatally flawed because it begins and ends with money. If money equals speech, let’s follow that the other direction and assign a dollar value to speech, just so we can get an idea of how much it costs to participate in municipal government. Glendale renters have been begging our City Council to meaningfully act on the housing crisis for years, but their primary response has been to give millions of dollars and incentives to luxury developers in exchange for a handful of “affordable” units — which then receive thousands of applications, reducing fair, equitable and affordable housing to a matter of luck. We cannot depend on luck and we apparently can’t depend on the City Council, so our only other option is the voter-led initiative.